SQL Reporting Services Tutorial Video Published

Date Published: 10 October 2006

Last week I recorded a quick (< 10 min) video showing how to use SQL Server Reporting Services to create reports. Since learning SSRS was something that was on my TODO list for a long time, but I held off because I didn’t know where to start, I figured a short walkthrough like this one would help others who hadn’t taken the Reporting Services plunge because they needed a little hand holding.

I apologize in advance for some of the audio quality – the microphone used was less than $2. I’ve since picked up a much nicer one, so future videos by me should be a lot clearer and easier on the ears.