Spoke With ArmyTimes Today

Date Published: 01 July 2004

I spoke with Jane McHugh from the ArmyTimes today and may be featured there in an upcoming story about IRR callups. Hopefully I didn't make a fool of myself or anything - we'll see how my comments come out when taken in bits and pieces. I'm not sure if it would be in the print version - I'm assuming this would be just an online story. The gist of it was just to get a feeling for my experience as an IRR soldier who has been involuntarily called up for duty in Iraq.

One note about this for other IRR soldiers -- you need to talk to Army Public Affairs and your commanding officer before speaking with any media reporters, or you could find yourself in hot water with the Army. Public Affairs here at Fort Bliss was very helpful and nice to work with, as was my current unit, so I definitely think it was a good idea in my case to go through proper channels.

Not much new info on the IRR front, but here is yet another rehash of the current situation, posted today on the Army's website: http://www4.army.mil/ocpa/read.php?story_id_key=6123