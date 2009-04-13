Speaking Wednesday at Space Coast .NET User Group

This Wednesday I'll be in Florida presenting on ASP.NET MVC and Robert Martin's SOLID principles of software development. The Space Coast Dot Net User Group is hosting me, and INETA is sponsoring the talk. If you're in the area, please stop by to join in the event. More details:

Ineta Logo When: 630pm, 15 April 2009

Where: Space Coast Credit Union Corporate Headquarters

8045 N. Wickham Road

Melbourne, Florida 32940

I gave this same talk last week to the Kent State ACM chapter and it went pretty well. I plan to tweak the demos a bit before this presentation. Ultimately, I'm giving this same talk at TechEd in LA in about a month, so these events are providing sneak previews of what's to come at TechEd.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

