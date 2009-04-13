Speaking Wednesday at Space Coast .NET User Group
This Wednesday I'll be in Florida presenting on ASP.NET MVC and Robert Martin's SOLID principles of software development. The Space Coast Dot Net User Group is hosting me, and INETA is sponsoring the talk. If you're in the area, please stop by to join in the event. More details:
Where: Space Coast Credit Union Corporate Headquarters
8045 N. Wickham Road
Melbourne, Florida 32940
I gave this same talk last week to the Kent State ACM chapter and it went pretty well. I plan to tweak the demos a bit before this presentation. Ultimately, I'm giving this same talk at TechEd in LA in about a month, so these events are providing sneak previews of what's to come at TechEd.
