Speaking in Redmond April 5th

Date Published: 14 February 2004

I’ll be speaking in Redmond on April 5th at the .NET Developers Association user group, on Microsoft campus. Thanks to Carl Prothman for organizing the event and inviting me. I’ll be in town for Microsoft’s MVP Summit, which should be a lot of fun. I’m speaking on Whidbey (ASP.NET/VS.NET v2) features, providing a ‘whirlwind tour’ of the new features in this upcoming release. Carl and I are hoping to drag as many MVPs as we can to the event, so if you have questions about anything related to .NET or Whidbey, you’ll almost certainly find a lot of helpful experts at this event. Hope to see you there!