Speaking in Redmond about Whidbey

Date Published: 29 March 2004

Carl Prothman invited me to speak at the .NET Developers Association meeting in April next week about Whidbey features. Hopefully I’ll have all of my demos working with the new March04 Preview build that just came available last week. Full details of the meeting, which takes place the week of the MVP summit in the evening (so hopefully I’ll get some of my fellow MVPs there), are available here:

http://www.netda.net/Event/EventNewsletter.asp?EventDate=4/5/2004

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

