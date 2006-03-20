Speaking in Greenville Spartanburg on Caching Best Practices
Date Published: 20 March 2006
Tomorrow I’m going to give a presentation on Caching Best Practices in ASP.NET 2.0 at the Greenville Spartanburg Enterprise Developer Guild. If you’re in the area, please come by. I’ll put the slides and samples up on the ASPAlliance Resource Directory‘s Presentations File Galleryafter the presentation.
Update: Slides and demosavailable now.
