Date Published: 12 May 2008

Speaking in Cleveland May 13th

I’ll be speaking at theCleveland .NET SIG tomorrow night. The topic is Black Belt Performance Tips for ASP.NET, which will be a dry run for a session by that same name I’ll be giving next month at Tech:Ed Developers in Orlando. Some of the primary areas covered will be advanced caching techniques and asynchronous programming techniques (for ASP.NET). The user group meets at the Microsoft office in Independence, Ohio from 5:45pm to 7:30pm and usually is pretty crowded.

