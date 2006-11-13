Speaking in Arizona in March 2007

Speaking in Arizona in March 2007

I’ll be speaking at the Arizona .NET user group on 7 March 2007 about Caching and Performance. More information here. The session’s description is:

This session focuses on fundamentals of performance and scalability design, testing, and optimization, with an emphasis on distributed architectures and data driven applications. The special case of caching will be given extra attention, and a number of best practices and techniques related to caching in .NET and ASP.NET will be demonstrated, along with their effects on overall application performance.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

