Speaking At Memphis DNUG
Date Published: 14 November 2003
I’ll be speaking at the Memphis .NET User Groupon Tuesday, 11/18. I’m going to be giving an overview of ASP.NET Whidbey, which of course has recently been made public at the Microsoft Professional Developers’ Conference 2003 in late October. For more information and directions to the event, see the MNUG website.
