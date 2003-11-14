Speaking At Memphis DNUG

Date Published: 14 November 2003

I’ll be speaking at the Memphis .NET User Groupon Tuesday, 11/18. I’m going to be giving an overview of ASP.NET Whidbey, which of course has recently been made public at the Microsoft Professional Developers’ Conference 2003 in late October. For more information and directions to the event, see the MNUG website.

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

