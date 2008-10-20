Speaking at Dog Food Conference in Columbus Ohio November 2008

Speaking at Dog Food Conference in Columbus Ohio November 2008

I’m giving an overview of ASP.NET MVC at the “Dog Food” conference in Columbus, Ohio, next month. The details and schedule are as follows:

Date: November 20, 2008

Location:

· Floor 4: Suite 400

· Floor 5: Classroom 501 and 502

8800 Lyra Dr

Columbus, OH 43240

Dogfood Developer’s Conference: A commonly used word by developers and MS employees:

** Track 0: MS Multipurpose Room **

8:00 to 9:00 AM Register

9:00 to 9:45

– Software + Services, MS Roadmaps, PDC Announcements

Speaker: Brian Prince, MS

9:55 to 11:35

– MOSS: ECM, KnowledgeLake, Imaging Capture

Speakers: Mike Miller and Mark Oman, KnowledgeLake

Noon to 1:00 PM: Lunch

1:00 to 2:20 PM

– MOSS Development

Speaker: Leon Gersing, Telligent

2:30 to 3:30

– Virtual Earth

Speaker: Steve Millroy, MS

3:30 to 5:00 PM

-Ask the Experts

** Track 1: DeVry 501 **

8:00 to 9:00 AM Register

9:00 to 9:45

– Software + Services, MS Roadmaps, PDC Announcements

Speaker: Jeff Blankenburg, MS

9:55 to 11:35

-IE Application Compatibility, Web 2.0, Web Slices and extension

Speaker: Mike Lutton, Sogeti

Noon to 1:00 PM: Lunch

1:00 to 2:20

-SilverLight/WPF Overview

Speaker: Jeff Blankenburg, MS

2:30 to 3:30

-MVC Overview

Speaker: Steve Smith, MS MVP, Nimble Software Professionals

3:30 to 5:00

-Ask the Experts

** Track 2, DeVry 502**

8:00 to 9:00 AM Register

9:00 to 9:45

– Software + Services, MS Roadmaps, PDC Announcements

Speaker: Jim Holmes, MS MVP

9:55 to 11:35

– BizTalk: SOA and ESB

Speaker: Monish Nagisetty, Quick Solutions

Noon to 1:00 PM: Lunch

1:00 to 2:20

-Legacy Modernization: Tools for COBOL, AS/400 and Mainframe migrations to .NET

Speakers: Hewitt Wright, MS and Walter Sweat, Fujitsu

2:30 to 3:30

– Writing Secure Code

Speaker: Steve Webb, Information Control Corporation

3:30 to 5:00

-Ask the Experts:

** Subject Matter Experts Panel **

-Carey Payette, President of the Central Ohio .NET Developer’s Group:

C#, .NET

-Alexei Govorine, Co-founder of Central OH Application Lifecycle Management Group:

Team Foundation Server, ALM

-Rick Kierner, HMB Consultant:

MOSS Development

-Jim Holmes, MS MVP:

.NET, MOSS Development

-Monish Nagisetty, Founder of Mid-Ohio Connected Systems Developers User Group:

SOA, BizTalk

-Leon Gersing, Telligent

MOSS development

-Jeff Hunsaker, Co-founder of Central OH Application Lifecycle Management Group:

Team Foundation Server, ALM

-Mario Fulan, Microsoft Consulting Services:

MOSS Governance and development

-Tom Sears, Microsoft Consulting Services:

.NET Architecture, Architectural Guidance

-Steve Smith, MS MVP:

ASP.NET, MVC, Agile Practices

-David Baliles, MS SLG Dev Tools, Solution Specialist:

MSDN and TFS

-Mike Gresley, MS SLG Developer Technology Specialist:

.NET and TFS

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

