Speaking at Dog Food Conference in Columbus Ohio November 2008
Date Published: 20 October 2008
I’m giving an overview of ASP.NET MVC at the “Dog Food” conference in Columbus, Ohio, next month. The details and schedule are as follows:
Date: November 20, 2008
Location:
· Floor 4: Suite 400
· Floor 5: Classroom 501 and 502
8800 Lyra Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Dogfood Developer’s Conference: A commonly used word by developers and MS employees:
** Track 0: MS Multipurpose Room **
8:00 to 9:00 AM Register
9:00 to 9:45
– Software + Services, MS Roadmaps, PDC Announcements
Speaker: Brian Prince, MS
9:55 to 11:35
– MOSS: ECM, KnowledgeLake, Imaging Capture
Speakers: Mike Miller and Mark Oman, KnowledgeLake
Noon to 1:00 PM: Lunch
1:00 to 2:20 PM
– MOSS Development
Speaker: Leon Gersing, Telligent
2:30 to 3:30
– Virtual Earth
Speaker: Steve Millroy, MS
3:30 to 5:00 PM
-Ask the Experts
** Track 1: DeVry 501 **
8:00 to 9:00 AM Register
9:00 to 9:45
– Software + Services, MS Roadmaps, PDC Announcements
Speaker: Jeff Blankenburg, MS
9:55 to 11:35
-IE Application Compatibility, Web 2.0, Web Slices and extension
Speaker: Mike Lutton, Sogeti
Noon to 1:00 PM: Lunch
1:00 to 2:20
-SilverLight/WPF Overview
Speaker: Jeff Blankenburg, MS
2:30 to 3:30
-MVC Overview
Speaker: Steve Smith, MS MVP, Nimble Software Professionals
3:30 to 5:00
-Ask the Experts
** Track 2, DeVry 502**
8:00 to 9:00 AM Register
9:00 to 9:45
– Software + Services, MS Roadmaps, PDC Announcements
Speaker: Jim Holmes, MS MVP
9:55 to 11:35
– BizTalk: SOA and ESB
Speaker: Monish Nagisetty, Quick Solutions
Noon to 1:00 PM: Lunch
1:00 to 2:20
-Legacy Modernization: Tools for COBOL, AS/400 and Mainframe migrations to .NET
Speakers: Hewitt Wright, MS and Walter Sweat, Fujitsu
2:30 to 3:30
– Writing Secure Code
Speaker: Steve Webb, Information Control Corporation
3:30 to 5:00
-Ask the Experts:
** Subject Matter Experts Panel **
-Carey Payette, President of the Central Ohio .NET Developer’s Group:
C#, .NET
-Alexei Govorine, Co-founder of Central OH Application Lifecycle Management Group:
Team Foundation Server, ALM
-Rick Kierner, HMB Consultant:
MOSS Development
-Jim Holmes, MS MVP:
.NET, MOSS Development
-Monish Nagisetty, Founder of Mid-Ohio Connected Systems Developers User Group:
SOA, BizTalk
-Leon Gersing, Telligent
MOSS development
-Jeff Hunsaker, Co-founder of Central OH Application Lifecycle Management Group:
Team Foundation Server, ALM
-Mario Fulan, Microsoft Consulting Services:
MOSS Governance and development
-Tom Sears, Microsoft Consulting Services:
.NET Architecture, Architectural Guidance
-Steve Smith, MS MVP:
ASP.NET, MVC, Agile Practices
-David Baliles, MS SLG Dev Tools, Solution Specialist:
MSDN and TFS
-Mike Gresley, MS SLG Developer Technology Specialist:
.NET and TFS
