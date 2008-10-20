Speaking at Dog Food Conference in Columbus Ohio November 2008

Date Published: 20 October 2008

I’m giving an overview of ASP.NET MVC at the “Dog Food” conference in Columbus, Ohio, next month. The details and schedule are as follows:

Date: November 20, 2008

Location:

· Floor 4: Suite 400

· Floor 5: Classroom 501 and 502

8800 Lyra Dr

Columbus, OH 43240

Dogfood Developer’s Conference: A commonly used word by developers and MS employees:

Click to Register

** Track 0: MS Multipurpose Room **

8:00 to 9:00 AM Register

9:00 to 9:45

– Software + Services, MS Roadmaps, PDC Announcements

Speaker: Brian Prince, MS

9:55 to 11:35

– MOSS: ECM, KnowledgeLake, Imaging Capture

Speakers: Mike Miller and Mark Oman, KnowledgeLake

Noon to 1:00 PM: Lunch

1:00 to 2:20 PM

– MOSS Development

Speaker: Leon Gersing, Telligent

2:30 to 3:30

– Virtual Earth

Speaker: Steve Millroy, MS

3:30 to 5:00 PM

-Ask the Experts

————————————————————————-

** Track 1: DeVry 501 **

8:00 to 9:00 AM Register

9:00 to 9:45

– Software + Services, MS Roadmaps, PDC Announcements

Speaker: Jeff Blankenburg, MS

9:55 to 11:35

-IE Application Compatibility, Web 2.0, Web Slices and extension

Speaker: Mike Lutton, Sogeti

Noon to 1:00 PM: Lunch

1:00 to 2:20

-SilverLight/WPF Overview

Speaker: Jeff Blankenburg, MS

2:30 to 3:30

-MVC Overview

Speaker: Steve Smith, MS MVP, Nimble Software Professionals

3:30 to 5:00

-Ask the Experts

————————————————————————–

** Track 2, DeVry 502**

8:00 to 9:00 AM Register

9:00 to 9:45

– Software + Services, MS Roadmaps, PDC Announcements

Speaker: Jim Holmes, MS MVP

9:55 to 11:35

– BizTalk: SOA and ESB

Speaker: Monish Nagisetty, Quick Solutions

Noon to 1:00 PM: Lunch

1:00 to 2:20

-Legacy Modernization: Tools for COBOL, AS/400 and Mainframe migrations to .NET

Speakers: Hewitt Wright, MS and Walter Sweat, Fujitsu

2:30 to 3:30

– Writing Secure Code

Speaker: Steve Webb, Information Control Corporation

3:30 to 5:00

-Ask the Experts:

——————————————————————————————

** Subject Matter Experts Panel **

-Carey Payette, President of the Central Ohio .NET Developer’s Group:

C#, .NET

-Alexei Govorine, Co-founder of Central OH Application Lifecycle Management Group:

Team Foundation Server, ALM

-Rick Kierner, HMB Consultant:

MOSS Development

-Jim Holmes, MS MVP:

.NET, MOSS Development

-Monish Nagisetty, Founder of Mid-Ohio Connected Systems Developers User Group:

SOA, BizTalk

-Leon Gersing, Telligent

MOSS development

-Jeff Hunsaker, Co-founder of Central OH Application Lifecycle Management Group:

Team Foundation Server, ALM

-Mario Fulan, Microsoft Consulting Services:

MOSS Governance and development

-Tom Sears, Microsoft Consulting Services:

.NET Architecture, Architectural Guidance

-Steve Smith, MS MVP:

ASP.NET, MVC, Agile Practices

-David Baliles, MS SLG Dev Tools, Solution Specialist:

MSDN and TFS

-Mike Gresley, MS SLG Developer Technology Specialist:

.NET and TFS