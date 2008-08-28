Speaking at DevReach in Bulgaria

Date Published: 28 August 2008

I'm very excited to be speaking at the DevReach conference in Bulgaria in October. It will be my first international conference speaking experience (though I spoke to a user group in Moscow last year – my first international talk). I'm told this show is great, with a lot of good content and a lot of fun. I know most of the speakers, and I have to say that (with the possible exception of me) it's a very impressive lineup. I'm really looking forward to it, and I hope to meet a lot of new people and put faces to names with some of the folks in Eastern Europe with whom I've corresponded only by email.

I'll be giving a 2-part talk on Pragmatic ASP.NET Tips, Tricks and Tools. This is an updated version of a talk I gave at DevConnections last spring, which unfortunately just had too much material to fit the time available. I'd already trimmed a bunch of content from that talk, so what I've done this time around is split the presentation into two parts, the first being code tips and tricks, and the second focusing exclusively on (mostly free) tools. I'm always interested in learning about new tools and adding them to my talks, so if you have a favorite developer goodie you've recently discovered, please share it in the comments.

The DevReach conference will be held in Sofia, Bulgaria at the International Exhibition Center, on 13-14 October, 2008.