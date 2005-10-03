Spang – Web 4.0 Is Coming
Date Published: 03 October 2005
Plip already let the cat out of the bag, but I feel obliged to blog about Spang as well. Sadly, beyond the name, we aren’t allowed to share any more, but if you’re a web developer you should expect to hear more about it “soon”.
Update: WhatIsSpang.com announced.
