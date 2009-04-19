Space Coast ASP.NET MVC and SOLID Principles Talk

Date Published: 19 April 2009

Last week I visited the Space Coast .NET user group in Florida (courtesy of INETA) to talk about ASP.NET MVC and SOLID software development principles. If you’re interested, you can grab the slides and demos from the link below:

Download slides and demos

Big thanks to Robert “UncleBob” Martin,Mark Nijhof, and Derick Bailey for many of the slides and ideas in this talk.