Sort Generic List of T

Date Published: 17 June 2007

Plenty of others have written about this so I'll keep it brief. I needed to sort some objects based on a string property. Some quick searching led me to this post which got me close to what I wanted.

My final code was this:

myThings.Sort(<span class="kwrd">delegate</span>(Thing x, Thing y) { <span class="kwrd">return</span> String.Compare(x.Name,y.Name); });

myThings is a List collection. String.Compare done in this fashion will sort them alphabetically – reverse its parameters to sort in reverse.

