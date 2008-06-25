Software Books Ordered
I just ordered some more books, on recommendations from a few of my peers. I’ll post my thoughts on them once they’ve arrived and I’ve had a chance to read them.
The Art of Agile Development: James Shore, Shane Warden: Books
Lean Software Development: An Agile Toolkit (The Agile Software Development Series): Mary Poppendieck, Tom Poppendieck: Books
Domain-Driven Design Quickly: Floyd Marinescu, Abel Avram: Books
For those of you who have already read these, what did you think? Which one should I read first?
