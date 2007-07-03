Date Published: 03 July 2007

Soma announces the Small Business Developer Center on MSDN. One point he makes about small business solutions is:

Good enough is really good enough

which sounds familiar. This new resource is “focused on providing practical, actionable platform guidance for developers working with small businesses.” The sample application, WingTip Toys, sounds interesting to me. I’ll have to play around with it and will post more once I have.

