Silverlight Resources

Date Published: 17 November 2008

Today we’re launching SilverlightFeeds.com, an aggregate site moderated by community volunteers which pulls in useful Silverlight content from many talented bloggers. The site provides a nice one-stop shopping location for very high signal-to-noise ratio Silverlight content, without the typical off-topic posts most blogs include. We’re looking for additional feeds – feel free to add yours via the link on the home page (no need to register – anyone can do it) as well as for moderators. If you’d like to be a moderator, please contact me and let me know a little bit about your Silverlight background (Silverlight Insiders, MS employees, and MVPs in general get preferential treatment, but not required) and I’ll most likely invite you to help moderate the posts that come in.