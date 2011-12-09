Date Published: 09 December 2011

“The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.” – Mark Twain

Today, Silverlight 5 is released and available for download! The Release Candidate has been around for some time, and many of us were expecting the release in November. Well, here it is, November 39th, and it’s here! Here are some of the things that are New or Improved in Silverlight 5:

Binding Improvements, including ICustomTypeProvider, Binding in Style Setters, DataContextChanged Event, and Custom Markup Extensions

Support for the XNA 3D API for 3D graphics

3D Render Targets 3D surface composition settings 3D multi-sample anti-aliasing

Other improvements to the Graphics Stack

Hardware decoding for H.264 media

Low-latency sound effects (good for games)

Variable Speed Playback and Trick-play (great if you want to listen to podcasts at high speed)

Text Improvements

Text Tracking and Leading Linked and Multi-column Text OpenType Support

Better OS integration

P/Invoke support Multiple Window support Full file system access (in full trust) Default Filename support in Open/Save FileDialogs 64-bit browser support in Windows Power awareness (don’t sleep while movie is playing, for instance)

Performance Improvements

Faster Parser Multi-Core JIT compilation (improved start-up time)

Double-Click (and n-click) support

PivotViewer control

ComboBox type-ahead search

Printing improvements

Tasks from Task Parallel Library

Pete Brown has a great write-up of these and more features. There is another, official list of What’s New in Silverlight 5 available on the Silverlight.net site. You can learn more at http://silverlight.net/learn, or from Pete’s book, Silverlight 5 in Action.