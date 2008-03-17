Silverlight 2 Beta 1 Installation Tips

Date Published: 17 March 2008

BradleyB has some great tips for troubleshooting installation problems with Silverlight 2 Beta 1,releasedat MIX last week. I’m trying to avoid posts that don’t do much more than link to someone else’s blog, but in this case I was running into issues with my own Silverlight 2 upgrade and Brad’s post had one of the things that I needed to get going. In my case, for some reason the first time I tried to install it didn’t even prompt for media but it failed and the log indicated it needed something from VS2008. The second time, it did prompt me for the VS2008 disc, and once I pointed it at the disc location (viaDAEMON Toolsof course), it proceeded without a hitch. Hope this helps.