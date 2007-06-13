Silverlight 1.1 Setup

Date Published: 13 June 2007

I’m working on getting Silverlight 1.1 working in a VPC. A good guide for this stuff is available on the Silverlight.Net site.

First, I installed the Orcas Beta 1 VPCwhich I got from MSDN. Then I went and found the base image I needed after encountering an error the first time.

Once this was up and running I installed:

Silverlight 1.1 Alpha – Available Here

Silverlight 1.1 SDK – Available Here (it’s just a ZIP not an install)

Silverlight Tools Alpha for VS Orcas – Available Here

Blend 2 May Preview – Available Here– Adds Silverlight Project support

ASP.NET Futures (May) – Available Here– Adds some Silverlight ASP.NET Controls

Pretty much all of this stuff is available on the Silverlight.NET GetStarted page, which is nice.

[categories: silverlight]