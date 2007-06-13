Silverlight 1.1 Setup
I’m working on getting Silverlight 1.1 working in a VPC. A good guide for this stuff is available on the Silverlight.Net site.
First, I installed the Orcas Beta 1 VPCwhich I got from MSDN. Then I went and found the base image I needed after encountering an error the first time.
Once this was up and running I installed:
- Silverlight 1.1 Alpha – Available Here
- Silverlight 1.1 SDK – Available Here (it’s just a ZIP not an install)
- Silverlight Tools Alpha for VS Orcas – Available Here
- Blend 2 May Preview – Available Here– Adds Silverlight Project support
- ASP.NET Futures (May) – Available Here– Adds some Silverlight ASP.NET Controls
Pretty much all of this stuff is available on the Silverlight.NET GetStarted page, which is nice.
