Date Published: 02 July 2008

Setting up Windows Live Writer With Graffiti

So now I’ve set up Windows Live Writer to point to my new Graffiti blog. The docs were true to the task and it was pretty painless. Assuming this post goes through, everything worked on the first try. Theoretically it will even have a custom URL of graffiti-windows-live-writer.

Steve Smith

