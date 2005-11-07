Sessions at DevConnections

Date Published: 07 November 2005

I’m leaving in the morning for Las Vegas for ASP.NET Connections, where I understand attendance is extremely high relative to expectations, no doubt related to the fact that Microsoft is launching many of their new dev products this week. I’m going to be hosting three sessions this week and look forward to meeting folks in person whom I’ve only gotten to know through my blog, mailing lists, forums, emails, IMs, etc, etc. Here’s where I’ll be:

ADX252: Caching Features in ASP.NET 2.0 wth SQL Server 2005

South Pacific F

Wednesday, November 9th, 9:30am – 10:45am*Basically going to cover all the cool new caching features in ASP.NET 2.0. Lots of demos, and my usual caching-specific tips.*

ALC351: Unit Testing and Build Management in .NET Applications (Part 1)

South Pacific E

Thursday, November 10th, 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Focusing on .NET 1.x tools, mainly open source stuff like NUnit, NAnt, csUnit, CruiseControl, and how to bring them together (and why you would bother).

ALC352: Unit Testing and Build Management in .NET Applications (Part 2)

South Pacific E

Thursday, November 10th, 2:45-3:45 pm*Focusing on .NET 2.x tools, which means MSBuild and VSTS/TFS.*