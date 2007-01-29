Samsung i730 As Laptop Modem

Date Published: 29 January 2007

I got this working once a year or so ago when I first got my phone but then haven’t messed with it since. So recently I thought about it again and now I’m using Vista so I wasn’t sure how challenging it would be. Turned out to be pretty painless following the instructions from this post.

Go to the phone app and then press: \*PATH (which is **7284)*

You can then select USB and then plug the i730 in to your computer. It should automatically install the Samsung USB modem drivers and you should not see activesync popup/connect. You may need to download these Samsung MCCI drivers. You then need to make a new network connection that dials: #777 with the username: yourtendigitnumber@vzw3g.com and password: vzw

Tags: phone