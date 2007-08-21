Reset Visual Studio Settings

Date Published: 21 August 2007

Reset Visual Studio Settings

If you're working with Visual Studio 2008 (Orcas) Beta builds, of which there are now two, you may have run into problems if you tried to install Beta 2 on the same machine on which you had installed Beta 1. While this is generally not advisable with any beta, I'm told it's working for a great many people. Nonetheless, one behavior you may see is that after installing Beta 2 certain portions of Visual Studio continue to reference the Beta 1 settings under Visual Studio Codename Orcas for instance. One thing you can do that will help with this issue is to run the following from the command line:

devenv.exe /resetsettings

This will clear out the Beta 1 settings for things like the toolbox and other areas. Hope this helps.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

