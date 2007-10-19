Render User Control as String Template

Date Published: 19 October 2007

Scott Guthriehas a great example ofhow to use an ASP.NET user control as a template which one can dynamically bind to data and then pull the results out as a string. One place this is useful is in AJAX scenarios in which you want to replace the contents of a region of the page with the rendered output of a user control. I’m using this very successfully inLake Quincy Media AdSigniafor our dashboard pages, to enable me to load the page instantly and then dynamically fetch the individual charts and dashboard controls asynchronously via ASP.NET AJAX. I’ll be writing up a full article on this whole process soon, but for now I just want to show my version of ScottGu’s ViewManager class, which has been modified to use generics and interfaces to make it a bit more cohesive (it also no longer uses reflection). The user control must now implement a generic interface, IRenderable , where T is the data it expects to be passed in.

<span class="kwrd">public</span> <span class="kwrd">class</span> ViewManager { <span class="kwrd">public</span> <span class="kwrd">static</span> <span class="kwrd">string</span> RenderView<D>(<span class="kwrd">string</span> path, D dataToBind) { Page pageHolder = <span class="kwrd">new</span> Page(); UserControl viewControl = (UserControl) pageHolder.LoadControl(path); <span class="kwrd">if</span>(viewControl <span class="kwrd">is</span> IRenderable<D>) { <span class="kwrd">if</span> (dataToBind != <span class="kwrd">null</span>) { ((IRenderable<D>) viewControl).PopulateData(dataToBind); } } pageHolder.Controls.Add(viewControl); StringWriter output = <span class="kwrd">new</span> StringWriter(); HttpContext.Current.Server.Execute(pageHolder, output, <span class="kwrd">false</span>); <span class="kwrd">return</span> output.ToString(); } } <span class="kwrd">public</span> <span class="kwrd">interface</span> IRenderable<T> { <span class="kwrd">void</span> PopulateData(T data); }

A user control implementing this interface might look like this:

<span class="kwrd">public</span> <span class="kwrd">partial</span> <span class="kwrd">class</span> View_PublisherEarningsChart : System.Web.UI.UserControl, IRenderable<DataSet> { <span class="kwrd">protected</span> DataSet <strong>chartData</strong>; <span class="kwrd">protected</span> <span class="kwrd">void</span> Page_Load(<span class="kwrd">object</span> sender, EventArgs e) { BindPublisherEarningsChart(); } <span class="kwrd">public</span> <span class="kwrd">void</span> BindPublisherEarningsChart() { // Bind chart here } <span class="preproc">#region</span> IRenderable<DataTable> Members <span class="kwrd">public</span> <span class="kwrd">void</span> PopulateData(DataSet data) { <strong>chartData</strong> = data; } <span class="preproc">#endregion</span> }

With this approach, it’s easy to separate the data access from the rendering, and is very similar to the Model-View-Controller (MVC) approach that is getting a lot of press time lately in the ASP.NET world. Again, I’ll show the full dynamic loading async stuff very soon in a full article.