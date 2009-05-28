Regular Expressions Cookbook
Date Published: 28 May 2009
I just received a notice that O’Reilly is publishing a new Regular Expressions Cookbook. It’s not available yet, so I can’t offer a review, but I’m certainly a fan of Cookbook style books (like this one), because of their simple, problem-solution organization. The authors are notable regular expression experts, so I expect there will be some good material here.
Other regular expression resources and tools:
- Regular Expression Library– hundreds of pre-written and tested expressions covering many common use cases
- Regular Expression Construction Forum– get advice on writing and optimizing your regular expressions
