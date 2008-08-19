Recent Podcasts

Date Published: 19 August 2008

My recent DotNetRocks interview with Carl Franklin and Mark Dunn is live now. The three of us discuss our experiences as small business owners. I also did a show with Craig over at Polymorphic Podcast last week that should be live next week on caching and performance with ASP.NET. I did a similar caching show last year on dnrTV that runs through some nice demos and has sample code with it, but the show with Craig for PP adds a few more things (though without the screencast and demo code – audio only). I appreciate all feedback and hope you enjoy the shows!

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

