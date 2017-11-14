Razor Pages Model NullReferenceException
Here’s a quick tip: If you’re adding a new Razor Page to an ASP.NET Core 2.0+ project, and you add a codebehind model class, but then when you try to use it you get a NullReferenceException, this might be why. First, specify the model correctly from the razor page (Index.cshtml):
@page
@model WebProject.Pages.IndexModel
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" />
<title>Index</title>
</head>
<body>
Version: @Model.AssemblyVersion
</body>
</html>
If you’re literally adding just one page to your project, you need to make sure you specify the full namespace of the model type, since you don’t have any _ViewStart or _ViewImports files.
Next, and this is what fixed the issue for me, make sure your model type inherits from PageModel. Otherwise, it will be null.
Example (Index.cshtml.cs):
namespace WebProject.Pages
{
public class IndexModel : PageModel
{
public string AssemblyVersion { get; set; }
public void OnGet()
{
AssemblyVersion = @Microsoft.Extensions.PlatformAbstractions.PlatformServices.Default.Application.ApplicationVersion;
}
}
}
If you just have a POCO instead of a child of PageModel, you’ll get a NullReferenceException when your razor page tries to access a property of your model. Hope this helps! Leave a comment if this was helpful, or if you found this page from a similar error and you got it working.
