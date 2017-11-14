Razor Pages Model NullReferenceException

Date Published: 14 November 2017

Here’s a quick tip: If you’re adding a new Razor Page to an ASP.NET Core 2.0+ project, and you add a codebehind model class, but then when you try to use it you get a NullReferenceException, this might be why. First, specify the model correctly from the razor page (Index.cshtml):

@page @model WebProject.Pages.IndexModel <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width" /> <title>Index</title> </head> <body> Version: @Model.AssemblyVersion </body> </html>

If you’re literally adding just one page to your project, you need to make sure you specify the full namespace of the model type, since you don’t have any _ViewStart or _ViewImports files.

Next, and this is what fixed the issue for me, make sure your model type inherits from PageModel. Otherwise, it will be null.

Example (Index.cshtml.cs):

namespace WebProject.Pages { public class IndexModel : PageModel { public string AssemblyVersion { get; set; } public void OnGet() { AssemblyVersion = @Microsoft.Extensions.PlatformAbstractions.PlatformServices.Default.Application.ApplicationVersion; } } }

If you just have a POCO instead of a child of PageModel, you’ll get a NullReferenceException when your razor page tries to access a property of your model. Hope this helps! Leave a comment if this was helpful, or if you found this page from a similar error and you got it working.