Range Errors Not Just In Software

Date Published: 22 October 2008

A common area to test in software are ranges of values and off-by-one errors. But this problem certainly isn't limited to programmer code. I just wrapped up a survey by TNS for customer satisfaction that ended with this question. Note that I have 10 employees in my company (trying to pick the invisible radio button between the first and second one didn't work).

[range error example

