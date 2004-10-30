Rain is Here

Date Published: 30 October 2004

It's been cool and overcast today (all day, for the first time since I've been here). It rained some this evening, and the rainy season is supposed to be starting right about now, so the dust is probably about to be replaced by mud. Not much new here, just continuing to mark time and do my job. Internet has been working acceptably most of the week since I hooked up the platoon last weekend, so that's a plus, at least.