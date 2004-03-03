Provider Design Pattern Explained
Date Published: 03 March 2004
Rob Howard goes into detail explaining how the Provider Design Pattern works, where it came from, why you should use it, and how to write your own providers, both today and once Whidbey is released. Check it out in the resurrected Nothin’ But ASP.NET column on MSDN online.
