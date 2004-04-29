Properties? Universally good or not?
Date Published: 29 April 2004
jaybazMS writes about [Properties? Not my bag baby](http://weblogs.asp.net/jaybazMS/archive/2004/04/29/123333.aspx) and makes some excellent points. I’m at a public connection right now so I don’t have time to take up his challenge of writing a generic cached property class, but perhaps when I have some time at home I will (and this post will remind me).
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.