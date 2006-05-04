PromptSQL – RedGate SQL Prompt

Date Published: 04 May 2006

I love Red Gate Software. Their tools rock. If you use SQL Databases, I highly recommend them. I just saw that they recently bought Prompt SQLand will soon be releasing it as SQL Prompt. You can download the SQL Prompt betaif you like.

What is it? Basically it provides Intellisense in Query Analyzer, something I’ve been wanting for years. I was extremely disappointed that this feature did not make it into SQL 2005’s set of tools. It looks something like this in action: