Production Database Migration

Date Published: 13 December 2003

I thought I’d share my experience with moving a heavily used production database for a live website from one server to another this weekend. The database in question is used to support AspAlliance.com, but since it has been around for a long time, and since getting additional databases has not always been easy or free, there are several other sites that rely on this same database. Additionally, on AspAlliance.com there are a large number of individual ASP and ASP.NET applications, many of which store their connection string information locally. I’m still not 100% done tracking down all the apps that need updated, but the important ones are done.

Why The Move?

The move was required for a few reasons, mainly centered around performance. The site’s old db server was a shared box that was housing several dozen clients for my host, OrcsWeb, and I was using about 90% of the resources of the server, so it was time for me to be politely asked to leave. Also, my negotiations for hosting for 2004 netted me a dedicated database server, and moving to it would let me take advantage of its serious horsepower.

Planning

I worked closely with Scott Forsyth of Orcsweb. Scott is an AspInsider and general IIS and hosting guru. He also is one of the few people that sleeps as little as I do (though I’m not sure that’s by his choice), and he has always been a great aid for me whenever I screw up my sites. We decided last week that the best time for the move would be late Friday/early Saturday, when traffic to the impacted websites would be minimal. We pulled some baseline performance benchmarks for the destination server (which was already handling all of the mailing list data for AspAdvice.com) so that we would be able to see how much this new load would impact the server. In the course of watching how the database performed on the shared server, we were able to observe, by Sql Server login, how many cpu cycles were used in a given time period. Using this information led us to an idea: since this database is used by half a dozen different websites, including several busy ones, it would be useful to know which ones were responsible for varying amounts of the total load.

Logging Performance By Username

Since we needed to update connection strings for all of the sites anyway, we decided that instead of using the same connection string everywhere, we would set up logins for each site. So we created logins like ‘aspadvice.com’, ‘aspalliance.com’, ‘ads.aspalliance.com’, etc. After testing that Sql Server didn’t mind the ‘.’ in the names, we decided this would work.

Flipping the Switch

Shortly after midnight Saturday morning, Scott took detached the old database, copied the files to the new server, and re-attached them. This process took about 5 minutes, during which time I was ftp-ing web.config files to the various sites to update their connection string information, and Scott was updating a couple of machine.config entries that held similar info. When the database came up, it didn’t work immediately. We found that for some reason IIS or ASP.NET’s connection pool was holding a connection to the old database but was trying to use the new uid. Each site needed to have its appdomain restarted. Another issue was that some sites had been using ‘ssmith’ as their user id, and some of the objects (tables and stored procedures) they were refencing were owned by ssmith. Now that they were using a domain name as their username, they couldn’t view these objects, so we needed to change the owner of these objects to ‘dbo’ so that all users could use them. An old script I have (which David Penton originally provided to me) came in very handy, and allowed us to quickly switch all the important objects over to ‘dbo’ ownership.

Checking each site and making these db changes, as well as generally monitoring things and seeing how well the new server was performing, took us another hour or so. Once I was confident that all of the critical sites had been migrated, we set up a Sql Profiler on the shared server to record the requests that were still coming in to it so that I could track down the applications responsible and point them to the new database.

Lessons Learned