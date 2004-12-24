PocketPC (and desktop) .NET Chess!

PocketPC (and desktop) .NET Chess!

I've recently been getting back into playing Chess while I'm in Iraq. I'm pretty good, compared to a lot of people here, but I'm definitely still a novice. I need look no further for proof of this than my difficulty in beating this PocketPC chess game even on its easiest setting. It's a very cool, and free, chess game for PocketPC and for the desktop. No longer will I be limited to Solitaire on my PocketPC for entertainment!

