PDC Sessions
Date Published: 22 November 2003
In addition to the powerpoints available at http://www.asp.net/whidbey/ you can also watch the presentations, including demos, in MS Producer format at http://microsoft.sitestream.com/PDC2003/Default.htm.Others have noted this – I mention it here so I can find the link later…
