PDC Countdown: Come to My BOF Session on Caching
Date Published: 16 October 2003
I’m hosting a Birds of a Feather session on ASP.NET Caching techniques and strategies on Tuesday 10/28 at 9pm – 10pm. Please join me if you’re interested. You can find a complete schedule of the Birds of a Feather sessions atJeffrey McManus’ Blog.
