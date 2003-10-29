PDC 2003: Caching Birds of a Feather : Summary of Tips

Date Published: 29 October 2003

I hosted a Birds of a Feather Tuesday night at PDC 2003 and we had about 25 or 30 people attend, including Rob Howard of the ASP.NET team (responsible for the caching featureset). I’ve published a summary of the tips along with some resource links we discussed at the meeting on AspAlliance.com:

Caching Tips from PDC 2003

