Paul Vick Top 10 Rules of Performance
Date Published: 09 February 2004
I was just referred to this by Darren Neimke. It’s a great top 10 list of things to do/not to do when you’re trying to increase the performance of an application. Being a scalability and performance kind of guy, I really enjoyed the read, and must blog about it so that I can find it in the future.
