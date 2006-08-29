Passed Green Belt Test Today

Date Published: 29 August 2006

I try not to post too much non-technical stuff on this blog, but this is one of those rare occasions where I’m doing so. I’ve been training in karate with a club at Kent State University for a while now, probably 5 or 6 years, and have (finally) achieved my green belt this evening. Normally if one were dedicated to a martial art, they would advance much more quickly than I have, but I have very limited time for training (both in and out of the dojo), which has slowed my pace. However, maintaining some forward progress is always better than the alternative, even if the speed isn’t what one might otherwise like.

My karate style is Isshin-Ryu, and in this style a green belt is the 3rd belt one tests for, after yellow and blue. At some point I’m going to put up a web site for our club, but that’s been put off for at least a couple of years now, also due to limited time. However, I’m going to try and have it up in the next few months now (the domain was registered earlier this evening).

Oh, and sorry for the kick to the head, Sean…