Paired Programming Analysis by the Menlo Software Factory

Date Published: 21 February 2004

Paired Programming Analysis by the Menlo Software Factory

Finally subscribed to Jonathan Cogley’s blog and found this gem on Paired Programming:

http://www.menloinstitute.com/freestuff/whitepapers/pairedprogramming_qanda.htm

As JC notes, view the PDF not just the HTML, since it includes some pictures of how the work environment is laid out.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020