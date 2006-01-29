Outlook Calendar Default Month View

Date Published: 29 January 2006

Outlook Calendar Default Month View

Can somebody tell me how to alter Outlook so that the default calendar month view shows me a useful time period (e.g. the future, not the past)? For instance, today is the 29th of January, 2006. When I open up my calendar, I’m going to expect to see things that are coming up that I should be thinking about. Instead, I get 5 rows of dates starting on December 26th, 2005, and ending on January 29th, 2006. I’ve been through all the standard calendar options and haven’t come up with a way to select a default (e.g. useful) view for the month view. What I would like to see is the current week plus however many weeks can fit on my screen. I’m fine with seeing a few days of the past, but I really don’t need to see 5 weeks of the past and 0 days of the future – that’s useless. For today, to be clear, what I would expect to see is 5 weeks starting on January 23rd 2006 and ending on February 26th 2006 (I set my weeks to start on Monday; if I’d said to start the week on Sunday then adjust by a day, naturally).

I’ll try to pass this along to the Office team but for now I’ll just rant and hope that somebody has a hack (or menu I missed) that says how to make Outlook 2003 do this today in 2006.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

