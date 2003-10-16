Outlook 2003 + Spam Bayes Rocks!

I’m still on the Beta of Outlook 2003 – I’ll upgrade to the release version at some point. But I just installed SpamBayes and I have to say that so far I’m very happy with it. It’s not totally “trained” yet (it’s only been about 8 hours, but I get about 100 spam in that time), but it’s only categorized 2 things I wanted to have as possible spam (and they were automated emails), and nothing has been junked that shouldn’t have been. No spam has made it to my Inbox, either – it’s all been put into Possible Spam.

Anyway, thought I’d share and follow up to my previous post reviewing Outlook 2003.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

