Outlook 2003 + Spam Bayes Rocks!

Date Published: 16 October 2003

I’m still on the Beta of Outlook 2003 – I’ll upgrade to the release version at some point. But I just installed SpamBayes and I have to say that so far I’m very happy with it. It’s not totally “trained” yet (it’s only been about 8 hours, but I get about 100 spam in that time), but it’s only categorized 2 things I wanted to have as possible spam (and they were automated emails), and nothing has been junked that shouldn’t have been. No spam has made it to my Inbox, either – it’s all been put into Possible Spam.

Anyway, thought I’d share and follow up to my previous post reviewing Outlook 2003.