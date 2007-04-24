Old Team System News

Date Published: 24 April 2007

This is all from last month, but I’ve been busy so it’s been in my queue. Sorry for the late “news”:

Microsoft acquired TeamPlain, makers of TeamPlain Web Access for connecting to TFS via a browser. TeamPlain will be free to anybody with a TFS CAL. Full announcement.

Patterns and practices announced the publication of prescriptive guidance for TFS/VSTS. JD Meier had the details.

In related news, the VSTS team published 40 pages of strategies for branching and merging with TFS on CodePlex, here.