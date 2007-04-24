Old Team System News

Date Published: 24 April 2007

Old Team System News

This is all from last month, but I’ve been busy so it’s been in my queue. Sorry for the late “news”:

Microsoft acquired TeamPlain, makers of TeamPlain Web Access for connecting to TFS via a browser. TeamPlain will be free to anybody with a TFS CAL. Full announcement.

Patterns and practices announced the publication of prescriptive guidance for TFS/VSTS. JD Meier had the details.

In related news, the VSTS team published 40 pages of strategies for branching and merging with TFS on CodePlex, here.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020