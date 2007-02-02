Offering Remote Assistance on Vista

Date Published: 02 February 2007

Julie showed me how to do this on XP/2003, which helped me figure it out on Vista. Following her lead, I created some screenshots…

First go to your Start/Windows icon and click on Help and Support.

Click on Windows Remote Assistance under Ask Someone.

Next click Offer to help someone

Now you can type in the IP address of the user you’re looking to help, and if they accept your request, you can control their PC and show them how to do stuff or help them troubleshoot a problem.

Tags: RDP