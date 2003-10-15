NUnit Article Published (for real this time)

Date Published: 15 October 2003

http://msdn.microsoft.com/asp.net/?pull=/library/en-us/dnaspp/html/aspnet-testwithnunit.asp

This is my latest MSDN article, an introduction to NUnit as well as some lessons learned for unit testing a data access layer. I don’t claim to be a unit testing expert, but these techniques have definitely helped me when I have had the discipline to apply them. Hopefully it will help a few folks to avoid some of the problems I encountered along the way.