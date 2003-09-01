NUnit 2.1 Final Release Available
From Charlie Poole on the TDD List:
The final release of NUnit 2.1 is now available for download at
This release has a number of improvements, most notably that it will
run under version 1.0 of the .NET framework as installed. It includes
separate configuration files for use with .NET versions 1.0 and 1.1.
Both configs are copied and the correct version for the current system
is installed ready for use.
NUnit 2.1 can run tests built against NUnit 2.0. A sample config file
for use in this situation is included.
Substantial changes have been made to error and exception reporting.
The exception type is listed along with all inner exceptions. In the
console runner, this includes a full stacktrace. The full trace for
exceptions that are caught by the GUI runner is now available under
the Tools | Exception Details… menu item.
This release has been verified to install and run under Windows 98.
The feature of watching for changes in the assemblies and reloading
them automatically is disabled in this environment. We haven’t tested
under Windows ME, but believe it will work in that environment as well.
Unfortunately, at this time SourceForge is down and the URL for NUnit 404s, but hopefully that is only temporary.
