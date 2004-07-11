Note To Self - Beta Direct Downloads

Date Published: 11 July 2004

I tried the auto-installer while I was back at Fort Leonard Wood but although it seemed to go through just fine, no applications appeared anywhere for me to run. I ran across this while at the Internet cafe here in Iraq and wanted to make sure I didn't lose it so I could give it a shot when I reach my assigned unit (probably later this week):

http://blogs.msdn.com/astebner/archive/2004/07/09/178911.aspx

Anyway, greetings from Iraq! More on that at my other blog, ArmySteve.com.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

