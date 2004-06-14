No Orders Yet

Date Published: 14 June 2004

Not much going on today. Michelle's come out to visit and is staying through Wednesday morning. My fellow IRR LT Chris is going back home on pass later this week and returning Saturday. We still haven't received our orders telling us where we'll be stationed or what we'll be doing, but I expect those to come tomorrow. Chris had some more dental appointments today and I had a vision exam as a follow-up to my lasiks surgery I had back in early May. Everything seems fine with my eyes, which is a good thing; 20/20 and 20/15 or so, although they're frequently in need of lubricating drops. I have some other info but I'll put it into a separate post since it's unrelated to me and my orders.