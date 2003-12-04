Newsgator 1.3

Date Published: 04 December 2003

I’ve never used Newsgator before but since I just redid the RSS feed on AspAlliance.com I thought I should give it a shot and see how it works (I’ve also only recently gone to Outlook from Outlook Express (see past archives for my thoughts on the switch)). I have to say I really like it and am starting to subscribe to a bunch of blogs that previously I would manually periodically check with my browser (I know, how archaic is THAT). So now, that thing on the side of my blog that says ‘Blogs I Read’ will actually be a bit more accurate, since I’ll get notified of new posts to those blogs in semi-realtime.

Sweet.